This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

6,666 abortions carried out last year under laws enacted after repeal of Eighth Amendment

These are the first official figures published since Ireland’s liberalised abortion laws came into effect from 1 January 2019.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 12:44 PM
14 minutes ago 2,503 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136970
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THERE WERE 6,666 terminations of pregnancies carried out last year, as part of the legislation enacted following the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

The vast majority of these, 6542 terminations, were carried out in the 12-week period, official figures show.

In a further 100 cases, an abortion was carried out due to a condition that was likely to lead to the death of the foetus. 

In 12 cases, there was a risk to life or health of the mother, and in three cases, there was a risk to life or health in an emergency case. 

The figures also provide a county-by-county breakdown, and shows a breakdown by month:

TOP county

TOP month Source: Department of Health

Following a 66% vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment in a 2018 referendum, Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised; a Citizens’ Assembly held before the referendum discussed how it should be replaced, so that citizens knew the proposals they were voting on. 

Related Read

16.07.19 Conscientious objection prevents full rollout of abortion services in several maternity hospitals

The new abortion services provided for in the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018, in place from from 1 January last year, allowed for medical and surgical abortions up to 12 weeks based on the pregnant woman’s decision, and in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities. 

As most abortions up to 9 weeks can be carried out through taking pills, the majority of abortions (an estimated 80%) are expected to take place through GP practices or at a local clinic.

As part of the rollout of these abortion services, a review is to take place of how they are being used; the publication of these figures is a part of that review.

Although abortion services are available in all of the country’s 19 maternity hospitals or units, just 10 of those have implemented the service in full. By the middle of last year, conscientious objections had caused problems implementing full abortion services in at least four maternity hospitals/units.

Some abortion services were already legal under the Eighth Amendment – namely, in cases where the mother’s life was at risk.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie