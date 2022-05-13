Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem today

THOUSANDS OF PALESTINIANS are expected to attend the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist killed during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Palestinian territories and the wider Arab world following the journalist’s death on Wednesday.

A procession will take place from the hospital in East Jerusalem where Abu Akleh’s body remained overnight, before a funeral service at a Catholic cathedral in Jerusalem’s Old City.

She will then be buried in a nearby cemetery next to her parents.

Abu Akleh, 51, was a veteran of Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera where she rose to prominence covering the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising against Israeli rule, in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera released a statement hours after her death accusing Israel of “assassinating her in cold blood”, as well as calling on the international community to “condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable.”

On Wednesday marches were held for Abu Akleh in Jenin, where she died, and in Nablus, where doctors conducted an autopsy on her body.

It was then brought to Ramallah, where a memorial service was held for her at the Palestinian Authority’s presidential compound on Thursday.

Her coffin was draped in the Palestinian flag and driven through the city, where a street is to be renamed in her honour.

250 people attended a vigil in New Jersey where Abu Akleh, an American citizen, had relatives from her mother’s side of the family.

Abire Sabbagh, who organised the event, said that Palestinians all over the world would mourn Abu Akleh’s death.

“Shireen Abu Akleh was not just a journalist who spoke truth to power. She was someone who taught multiple generations the reality of what life as a Palestinian under occupation is like,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Roads in Jerusalem have been closed for the funeral and Israeli police presence has been increased as a result of heightened tensions in the area.

The television journalist was covering an Israeli arrest raid in the West Bank town of Jenin shortly after 6am on Wednesday when she was shot in the head.

Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samudi, was shot in the back despite both of them wearing vests and helmets marked “Press”.

Israeli officials initially suggested Abu Akleh was struck by Palestinian gunfire but numerous witnesses reported that no Palestinian gunmen were visible at the time.

Israel has since requested a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority and reports are emerging that Israel is investigating the likelihood that one of its soldiers shot her.