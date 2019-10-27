This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in US military raid

The US is expected to give a press conference about the operation this afternoon.

By AFP Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 7:20 AM
abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-is-leader-appears-in-first-video-in-five-years Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last appeared in a propaganda video in April Source: SalamPix/ABACA/PA Images

ISLAMIC STATE LEADER Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria’s Idlib region, US media reported early on Sunday.

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces descended, media said citing multiple government sources.

He was the target of the secretly planned operation that was approved by President Donald Trump, officials said.

Long pursued by the US-led coalition against the Islamic State IS, Baghdadi has been incorrectly reported dead several times in recent years.

Officials told ABC News that biometric work was underway to confirm the identities of those killed in the raid.

The White House announced Trump would make a “major statement” Sunday at 9am (1300 GMT), without providing details.

Trump earlier tweeted, without explaining, “Something very big has just happened!”

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Established Caliphate

Baghdadi, a native of Iraq and around 48 years old, led Al-Qaeda’s branch in Iraq, taking credit for suicide bombings and other attacks targeting Shia and moderate Sunni Muslims that left thousands dead over 2010-2013.

He then broke with Al-Qaeda and announced his own, more aggressive jihadist group named Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS).

His group aimed to establish its own deeply conservative Islamic nation, or Caliphate, on territory straddling the Iraq-Syria border.

The group’s rule was notoriously brutal, and it was globally condemned as a ‘terrorist organization’, blamed for the deaths of thousands of civilians – including executions and beheadings – and accused of war crimes.

files-the-leader-of-the-islamic-state-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi Al-Baghdadi makes his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city Mosul in 2014 Source: SalamPix/ABACA/PA Images

However, Baghdadi was rarely seen in public.

Related Read

24.03.19 The Explainer: Islamic State has been defeated in Syria. What happens if members return to Ireland?

After 2014 he disappeared from sight, before resurfacing in a video in April this year with a wiry grey and red beard and an assault rifle at his side, as he encouraged followers to “take revenge” for IS members who had been killed.

It was seen as a reassertion of his leadership of a group that, while it had lost its physical territory, had spread from the Middle East to Asia and Africa, promoting the violent ideology he preached.

But Baghdadi remained on the run as the US-led coalition slowly destroyed IS and focused on tracking down the leadership.

The US State Department posted a $25 million (€22.5 million) reward for information on his whereabouts.

Under al-Baghdadi, the State Department said, IS “has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians in the Middle East, including the brutal murder of numerous civilian hostages from Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States”.

- © AFP 2019

