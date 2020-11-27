#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Friday 27 November 2020
Academic detained in Iran for two years returns to Australia

Kylie Moore-Gilbert was freed this week after 804 days behind bars.

By Press Association Friday 27 Nov 2020, 9:38 AM
43 minutes ago 3,261 Views 1 Comment
BRITISH-AUSTRALIAN ACADEMIC Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison.

Dr Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defence Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Dr Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering.

The academic from Melbourne University was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges.

