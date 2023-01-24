Oscars: Record day for Ireland as Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin scoop nominations

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 39 minutes ago
THE BANSHEES OF Inisherin has bagged itself nine nominations in this year’s Oscars.
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nomations for the 95th Academy Awards live from Los Angeles this afternoon.
Martin McDonagh has secured a nomination for Best Director for The Banshees of Inisherin, while the film itself has been nominated in the Best Picture category, alongside:
The Banshees of Inisherin received nine nominations in total.
Colin Farrell, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the film and charmed everyone with his speech, has recevied a nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film.
Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan also picked up a Best Supporting Actor nomination each. Kerry Condon grabbed a Best Supporting Actress nomination, too.
The film has also been nominated for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.
Paul Mescal has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun.
Among the nominees for Best International Feature is the stunning Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl (the latter is its name internationally).
Colm Bairéad’s film (produced by his wife Cleona Ní Chrualaoi) had been shortlisted for the category, and even though it was first screened last February the love for it has grown and grown, with it has featured in a number of prominent US film publications.
Speaking on the film’s Oscar nomination, Bairéad and Ní Chrualaoi said that “this is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language”.
“Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform,” they said.
“This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts,” they added. Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice.”
Short film An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.
The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 12 March live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
This year’s nominees are:
Best Picture
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Animated Feature Film
Achievement in Cinematography
Achievement in Costume Design
Achievement in Directing
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short Subject
Achievement in Film Editing
Best International Feature Film
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Achievement in Production Design
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live Action Short Film
Achievement in Sound
Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
