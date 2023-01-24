Oscars: Record day for Ireland as Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin scoop nominations

THE BANSHEES OF Inisherin has bagged itself nine nominations in this year’s Oscars.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nomations for the 95th Academy Awards live from Los Angeles this afternoon.

Martin McDonagh has secured a nomination for Best Director for The Banshees of Inisherin, while the film itself has been nominated in the Best Picture category, alongside:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

The Banshees of Inisherin received nine nominations in total.

Colin Farrell, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the film and charmed everyone with his speech, has recevied a nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film.

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan also picked up a Best Supporting Actor nomination each. Kerry Condon grabbed a Best Supporting Actress nomination, too.

The film has also been nominated for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Paul Mescal has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun.

Among the nominees for Best International Feature is the stunning Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl (the latter is its name internationally).

Colm Bairéad’s film (produced by his wife Cleona Ní Chrualaoi) had been shortlisted for the category, and even though it was first screened last February the love for it has grown and grown, with it has featured in a number of prominent US film publications.

Speaking on the film’s Oscar nomination, Bairéad and Ní Chrualaoi said that “this is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language”.

“Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform,” they said.

“This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts,” they added. Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice.”

Short film An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 12 March live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year’s nominees are:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of SadnessWomen Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Achievement in Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Achievement in Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Achievement in Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Achievement in Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

An Cailín Ciúin

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause – Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Achievement in Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Achievement in Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Achievement in Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness