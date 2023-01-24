Advertisement

Tuesday 24 January 2023
# Academy Awards
Oscars: Record day for Ireland as Banshees of Inisherin and An Cailín Ciúin scoop nominations
The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 12 March live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
THE BANSHEES OF Inisherin has bagged itself nine nominations in this year’s Oscars. 

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nomations for the 95th Academy Awards live from Los Angeles this afternoon. 

Martin McDonagh has secured a nomination for Best Director for The Banshees of Inisherin, while the film itself has been nominated in the Best Picture category, alongside: 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Elvis 
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Fablemans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

The Banshees of Inisherin received nine nominations in total. 

Colin Farrell, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the film and charmed everyone with his speech, has recevied a nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film. 

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan also picked up a Best Supporting Actor nomination each. Kerry Condon grabbed a Best Supporting Actress nomination, too. 

The film has also been nominated for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing

Paul Mescal has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in Aftersun.

Among the nominees for Best International Feature is the stunning Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl (the latter is its name internationally). 

Colm Bairéad’s film (produced by his wife Cleona Ní Chrualaoi) had been shortlisted for the category, and even though it was first screened last February the love for it has grown and grown, with it has featured in a number of prominent US film publications.

Speaking on the film’s Oscar nomination, Bairéad and Ní Chrualaoi said that “this is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language”.

“Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform,” they said.

“This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts,” they added.  Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice.”

Short film An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for Best Live Action Short Film

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 12 March live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

This year’s nominees are:

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár 
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of SadnessWomen Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy - Living

Actress in a Leading Role 

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale 
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Achievement in Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Achievement in Costume Design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Achievement in Directing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg
  • Tár – Todd Field
  • Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Documentary Feature

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny 

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate 

Achievement in Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • An Cailín Ciúin

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Best Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

  • Applause – Tell It like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu – RRR
  • This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Achievement in Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Best Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Achievement in Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Achievement in Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

