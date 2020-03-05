This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -3 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

4 in 5 bosses think employees have flexibility in their work - most employees don't agree

A new report from Accenture highlights a gap between what managers think and what their employees think about their wellbeing.

By Sean Murray Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,883 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5033621
Image: Shutterstock/G-Stock Studio
Image: Shutterstock/G-Stock Studio

THERE IS A large gap between what bosses in Ireland believe about how much flexibility and control their employees have over when, where and how they work and what the employees themselves actually think, according to a new study by Accenture Ireland. 

Where 86% of leaders believe employees enjoy that flexibility, only 27% of employees say they agree.

Similarly, over three-quarters of leaders (78%) feel they create empowering environments where people have a sense of belonging. Only one-third (32%) of employees in Ireland said they agree. 

Accenture published the report to coincide with its annual celebration of International Women’s Day at the Convention Centre in Dublin today.

The report highlights that employees in Ireland feel much less safe in raising a sensitive issue than their leaders believe.

Nine in ten (90%) leaders believe their employees feel safe enough to be open about a disability, but only 70% of employees agree.

And, while 85% of leaders feel employees would be fine to raise a concern about their mental health, only 60% of employees feel the same. 

Its report also claims that if leaders’ perceptions were to align more with what their employees think, it would yield a number of benefits.

For example, if that perception gap was halved, the proportion of women who aim to reach a leadership position in their organisation would climb to 49%. 

Accenture’s Alastair Blair said the closing this gap starts with employers realising there is one in the first place.

“It is an opportunity for leaders to connect with and involve their people — to truly understand how they feel at work,” he said. “Based on what matters most to their people, leaders can prioritise and take action to close the gap, accelerating true equality for all in their organisation.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie