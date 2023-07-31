Accenture to cut 890 jobs in Ireland

ACCENTURE IS TO make around 890 employees at its Irish operation redundant.

The layoffs, which have been in the pipeline since March, represent almost 14 per cent of the Irish headquartered management consultancy multinational’s Irish workforce of 6,500.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow. In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5% of our current global workforce,” a spokesperson from Accenture said.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland. We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.”

The spokesperson said the business continues to show “strong performance” in Ireland and the company is focused on having the “right talent” for its clientele.

“We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term,” the spokesperson concluded.

The move comes after Accenture announced in March that it was cutting 400 jobs in Ireland, as it scales back its worldwide workforce.