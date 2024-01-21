New plans to be brought to Government to ensure 'reasonable access' to cash at ATMs across the country

FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL McGrath has announced new proposals to ensure there is “reasonable access” to cash at ATMs around the country.

McGrath tweeted this morning that he would be bringing the proposals to government on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, I will bring proposals to govt to ensure there is reasonable access to cash at ATMs across the country,” he said.

We are also revising the National Payments Strategy to provide a right to pay for certain goods / services with cash.

McGrath was tweeting following a report on RTÉ News that said he would be bringing the Access to Cash Bill to Cabinet to ensure there is no further decline in the number of ATMs in towns and villages around the country. According to the report, Cabinet will see the details of plans to restore the number of ATMs to 2022 levels, before Ulster Bank and KBC left the banking market. Speaking to RTÉ, McGrath said that usage of cash had fallen significantly in recent years. “The usage of cash has fallen by a third in the last four years, but its important that we ensure there is reasonable access to cash across society, so this legislation will ensure there is access to ATMs around the country and we don’t allow the market over time to gradually reduce the availability of ATMs in towns villages and cities,” he said. “That is fundamentally what this legislation is about – to avoid the risk of financial exclusion.” McGrath also said Government is drawing up plans to make sure people can pay with cash for essential services and goods, like groceries and medicines.

Advertisement