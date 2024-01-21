Advertisement
access to cash

New plans to be brought to Government to ensure 'reasonable access' to cash at ATMs across the country

Finance Minister Michael McGrath announced the plans today.
25
3.6k
1 hour ago

FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL McGrath has announced new proposals to ensure there is “reasonable access” to cash at ATMs around the country.

McGrath tweeted this morning that he would be bringing the proposals to government on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, I will bring proposals to govt to ensure there is reasonable access to cash at ATMs across the country,” he said.

We are also revising the National Payments Strategy to provide a right to pay for certain goods / services with cash.

McGrath was tweeting following a report on RTÉ News that said he would be bringing the Access to Cash Bill to Cabinet to ensure there is no further decline in the number of ATMs in towns and villages around the country.

According to the report, Cabinet will see the details of plans to restore the number of ATMs to 2022 levels, before Ulster Bank and KBC left the banking market.

Speaking to RTÉ, McGrath said that usage of cash had fallen significantly in recent years.

“The usage of cash has fallen by a third in the last four years, but its important that we ensure there is reasonable access to cash across society, so this legislation will ensure there is access to ATMs around the country and we don’t allow the market over time to gradually reduce the availability of ATMs in towns villages and cities,” he said.

“That is fundamentally what this legislation is about – to avoid the risk of financial exclusion.”

McGrath also said Government is drawing up plans to make sure people can pay with cash for essential services and goods, like groceries and medicines. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
25
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     