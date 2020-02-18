This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 February, 2020
UCD students protest against on-campus rent increase

National politicians have joined in the increase, which would see rents rise by 12% over three years.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 11:19 AM
41 minutes ago 2,753 Views 4 Comments
University College Dublin, which has faced criticism over the increasing cost of student accommodation.
Image: Shutterstock/haireena
Image: Shutterstock/haireena

STUDENTS IN UNIVERSITY College Dublin this morning organised a rally calling on the college to reverse an increase in on-campus rents. 

UCD has faced criticism from students for increasing rents for on-campus student accommodation by 12% over the next three years – an increase that would see rents rising to between €8,000 and €9,900 per year over the next three years. 

Under rent-pressure zone legislation, rent increases are capped at 4% each year. Up until last year, this legislation didn’t apply to student accommodation. 

Dozens of students, carrying signs reading “Stop the 12%” protested against the decision.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin said that he had written to university presidents to request meetings over proposed rent increases.

“High rents are a barrier to education,” he wrote on Twitter. 

“We are outraged by this decision. We will show management that we will not let this happen,” University College Dublin Students’ Union President Joanna Siewierska said in a statement. 

“We are showing the University Management Team that they will not use campus residences as a fundraiser anymore,” she said. 

The students’ union is demanding that the rent increase is stopped and rents decreased. 

It also wants the college to introduce a rental support scheme for students struggling in the private sector.

UCD isn’t the only college set to increase rents. In NUI Galway and Dublin City University, university management has also decided to increase rents by 4%. 

Students’ unions have reacted angrily to the rent hikes. Dublin City University Students’ Union President Christine Farrell said that “students are already under huge financial burdens in the midst of an accommodation crisis”. 

Education, she said, “is an absolute right and not a privilege of those more fortunate”. 

Rising rents for students has been a major concern in recent years, fuelled by the growth of private student accommodation providers. 

Some providers, which advertise “luxury” or “boutique”, charge at least €250 a week in rent. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

