AC/DC set to rock Croke Park this summer

ICONIC ROCK GROUP AC/DC are to play a concert in Dublin’s Croke Park this summer.

The Australian rockers are set to play 21 dates in 10 countries as part of their ‘Power Up’ tour, concluding in Croke Park on 17 August.

AC/DC are best-known for their 1980 album Back in Black and have become famous for putting on some of the biggest live concerts in history.

In December 2023, AC/DC confirmed the death of their original drummer Colin Burgess, who died aged 77. Last year also marked 50 years of AC/DC as a band.

Burgess was a founding member of the group, alongside original singer Dave Evans, bass player Larry Van Kriedt and guitar-playing brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, the latter of whom died in 2017

Angus Young is the founding member of the band still touring, with Brian Johnson set to return to lead vocals for the Power Up tour.

AC/DC last played Ireland in 2015 when a sold-out show in the Aviva Stadium was reportedly heard across the city.

Tickets for this summer’s show go on sale this coming Friday 16 February.