Man dies after car veers off the road and enters a lake

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a road traffic collision in Mayo in which a man died after the car he was driving veered off the road and entered a lake.

The single vehicle crash happened at Inishbiggle Island, Achill, Co Mayo yesterday at about 8.30pm.

The car veered off the road and entered a lake. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was recovered from the vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The scene of the collision is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them at Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.