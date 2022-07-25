Appeal for witnesses after death of pedestrian in Mayo road collision

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a road collision in Mayo in which a man died.
The incident involving a car and a pedestrian occurred at 3.15am today at Dooagh in Keel, Achill.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been moved to Mayo University Hospital.
There were no other injuries reported.
The scene is currently preserved for forensic collision investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera- including dash cam – footage have been asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
