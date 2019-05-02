This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford teenager says he 'can’t describe' pain of chemical attack but adds his sight is returning

Tega Agberhiere has thanked people for their kind messages.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 2 May 2019, 6:15 PM
40 minutes ago 5,963 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4617459

ONE OF THE teenagers injured in an apparent acid attack in Waterford has said he didn’t think he would ever be able to see again. 

Tega Agberhiere (16) was one of three teenage boys attacked with a chemical last Thursday and the promising footballer has now said his sight is returning. 

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Speaking to Damien Tiernan of WLR FM, the youngster said he wished to thank everyone who’s been messaging him with support. 

“I’m just grateful for everyone who’s texted and been messaging me and saying nice things, it’s helping me get through everything. Every day I’m getting better with all the messages I’m getting. I’m just grateful for them, I want to say thanks.”

Asked about his pain levels and his sight, Tega said they are improving all the time and that doctors have said his sight should return to normal.

I’m getting better every day, feeling less pain and that to be honest. I can see from both eyes, it’s just that it’s only a little bit swollen so it’s hard to open them.

“I should be able to see, my vision will be able to get to how it was before soon.”

Speaking about the pain he felt after the attack, he said it was unimaginable.

“I can’t describe it. When I got here I thought I’d never be able to see again. I 100% thought I’d never be able to see another thing in my life.”

Tega’s mother Christy also said she wanted to thank the doctors and nurses who have helped her son and the community who’ve been supporting them.

Tega has had trials with Crystal Palace and Tottenham, his mother said, and has played for Ireland for the under 15s and under 16s national football teams. 

He  is due to do his Leaving Cert in June.

On Saturday, four male youths aged in their late teens were arrested and released without charge in relation to the incident. A file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions, gardaí said on Tuesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Earlscourt area of Waterford at around 11pm last Thursday, 25 April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie