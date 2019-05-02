Waterford teenager says he 'can’t describe' pain of chemical attack but adds his sight is returning

ONE OF THE teenagers injured in an apparent acid attack in Waterford has said he didn’t think he would ever be able to see again.

Tega Agberhiere (16) was one of three teenage boys attacked with a chemical last Thursday and the promising footballer has now said his sight is returning.

Some viewers may find the following content distressing - Acid/chemical attack victim Tega Agberhiere (16) speaks publicly for the first time, exclusively to WLR, thanking all those who have wished him well. Full video available on the WLR Facebook page ↪ https://t.co/E1WzsnWljj pic.twitter.com/WuueNWYqLr — WLR (@wlrfm) May 2, 2019 Source: WLR /Twitter

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Speaking to Damien Tiernan of WLR FM, the youngster said he wished to thank everyone who’s been messaging him with support.

“I’m just grateful for everyone who’s texted and been messaging me and saying nice things, it’s helping me get through everything. Every day I’m getting better with all the messages I’m getting. I’m just grateful for them, I want to say thanks.”

Asked about his pain levels and his sight, Tega said they are improving all the time and that doctors have said his sight should return to normal.

I’m getting better every day, feeling less pain and that to be honest. I can see from both eyes, it’s just that it’s only a little bit swollen so it’s hard to open them.

“I should be able to see, my vision will be able to get to how it was before soon.”

Speaking about the pain he felt after the attack, he said it was unimaginable.

“I can’t describe it. When I got here I thought I’d never be able to see again. I 100% thought I’d never be able to see another thing in my life.”

Tega’s mother Christy also said she wanted to thank the doctors and nurses who have helped her son and the community who’ve been supporting them.

Tega has had trials with Crystal Palace and Tottenham, his mother said, and has played for Ireland for the under 15s and under 16s national football teams.

He is due to do his Leaving Cert in June.

On Saturday, four male youths aged in their late teens were arrested and released without charge in relation to the incident. A file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions, gardaí said on Tuesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Earlscourt area of Waterford at around 11pm last Thursday, 25 April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.