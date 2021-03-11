#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Man (40s) dies in fatal Mayo hit-and-run

The incident happened last night at around 11.50pm in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 9:23 PM
5 minutes ago 288 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378996
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the death of a man in a hit-and-run incident in Castlebar, Mayo.

The incident happened last night at around 11.50pm in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí have appealed to the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11:30pm -12:30am to make this footage available to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie