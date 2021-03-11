Man (40s) dies in fatal Mayo hit-and-run

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the death of a man in a hit-and-run incident in Castlebar, Mayo.

The incident happened last night at around 11.50pm in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí have appealed to the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area between 11:30pm -12:30am to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”