Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 4 October 2022
Advertisement

Action plan on reforming An Bord Pleanála to be brought before Cabinet

The plan includes amendments to the complaints procedures.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,287 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5883373
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

AN ACTION PLAN to reform An Bord Pleanála is to be brought before Cabinet, it is understood. 

The plan is to include a new regime of recruitment for appointments to the Board. This will see the nomination process replaced entirely. 

It’s understood to also include plans for an increase in the potential number of board members. 

The action plan outlines the ending of two person panels of adjudication and removes the power for the Board to reduce the quorum of three. 

The plan includes amendments to the complaints procedures, providing clear instructions on the actions to be taken on receipt of a complaint. 

This comes as the the planning authority has been at the centre of controversy for several months with deputy chair of the board, Paul Hyde, resigning in July following revelations about alleged conflicts of interest. Hyde has always denied any wrongdoing.

A report into the alleged conflicts of interest was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions by Minister O’Brien last month, following advice from the Attorney General.

Speaking in the Dáil on 15 September, O’Brien outlined a series of actions the government has taken to respond to the immediate problems and address the underlying issues, while maintaining a functioning planning system.

“The actions fall broadly into three categories. Firstly, dealing with specific allegations of wrongdoing. Secondly, implementing the internal reform of process procedures and the workforce plans of An Bord Pleanála. And thirdly, a fundamental overhaul of An Bord Pleanála’s nomination process and its broader legislative framework,” O’Brien said.

“The planning system must be made fit for purpose while still moving forward. The series of reforms arising from this controversy will be rolled out without delaying critical housing and infrastructure developments,” he added.

The minister said he has asked all opposition housing spokespeople for their input into the process and said he will engage with their proposals.

With reporting by Céimin Burke and Christina Finn 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie