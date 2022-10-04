Action plan on reforming An Bord Pleanála to be brought before Cabinet

AN ACTION PLAN to reform An Bord Pleanála is to be brought before Cabinet, it is understood.

The plan is to include a new regime of recruitment for appointments to the Board. This will see the nomination process replaced entirely.

It’s understood to also include plans for an increase in the potential number of board members.

The action plan outlines the ending of two person panels of adjudication and removes the power for the Board to reduce the quorum of three.

The plan includes amendments to the complaints procedures, providing clear instructions on the actions to be taken on receipt of a complaint.

Advertisement

This comes as the the planning authority has been at the centre of controversy for several months with deputy chair of the board, Paul Hyde, resigning in July following revelations about alleged conflicts of interest. Hyde has always denied any wrongdoing.

A report into the alleged conflicts of interest was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions by Minister O’Brien last month, following advice from the Attorney General.

Speaking in the Dáil on 15 September, O’Brien outlined a series of actions the government has taken to respond to the immediate problems and address the underlying issues, while maintaining a functioning planning system.

“The actions fall broadly into three categories. Firstly, dealing with specific allegations of wrongdoing. Secondly, implementing the internal reform of process procedures and the workforce plans of An Bord Pleanála. And thirdly, a fundamental overhaul of An Bord Pleanála’s nomination process and its broader legislative framework,” O’Brien said.

“The planning system must be made fit for purpose while still moving forward. The series of reforms arising from this controversy will be rolled out without delaying critical housing and infrastructure developments,” he added.

The minister said he has asked all opposition housing spokespeople for their input into the process and said he will engage with their proposals.

With reporting by Céimin Burke and Christina Finn