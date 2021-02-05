Sound of Music actor Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

CANADIAN ACTOR CHRISTOPHER Plummer has died aged 91.

Plummer starred in the Sound of Music alongside Julie Andrews in 1965 and went on to earn an Oscar, the oldest actor to win an Academy Award, for his role in 2010′s Beginners.

Plummer starred in a number of box offices hits following the Sound of Music including The Man Who Would Be King.

In 2010, he received his first Oscar nomination, for the Tolstoy biopic The Last Station leading to a late resurgence in Plummer’s career. He would go on to star in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Knives Out.

He subsequently broke another age-related Oscar record as the oldest actor to be nominated, when he secured his third Oscar nod in 2018, aged 88, for All the Money in the World.

Plummer’s death was confirmed by his manager this evening.