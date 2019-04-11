This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actor Geoffrey Rush wins defamation case against Australian newspaper

The Daily Telegraph claimed the actor had inappropriately touched a female co-star.

By AFP Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 8:38 AM
42 minutes ago 2,628 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4586816
Actor Geoffrey Rush leaves court today
Image: AAP/PA Images
Actor Geoffrey Rush leaves court today
Actor Geoffrey Rush leaves court today
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR GEOFFREY Rush has won a defamation case against a Sydney newspaper over reports that he behaved inappropriately with a co-star. 

A front-page story in 2017 claimed that the Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint that the actor had inappropriately touched a female co-star during a staging of King Lear. 

A judge in Sydney ruled today that the Daily Telegraph, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, had produced a “recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism” and awarded Rush $850,000 (€540,000) in damages.

“There are no winners in this case, it has been extremely distressing for anyone involved,” Rush said in brief remarks outside the court, calling the months-long legal case a “harrowing time”.

Justice Michael Wigney said that reasonable readers would assume from the reporting that Rush was a “pervert” from a series of reports that he ruled were mostly uncorroborated.

The judge said that actress Eryn Jean Norvill’s evidence was inconsistent and that she “was at times prone to exaggeration and embellishment.”

Wigney said he would assess further damages for lost earnings at a later date.

Australia’s defamation laws are notoriously strict and often favour the person accused of bad behaviour.

Rush won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1997 for his role in Shine and is also known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and The King’s Speech.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie