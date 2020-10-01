#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Actor Nicholas Lyndhurst says he is ‘utterly grief stricken’ following his son’s death

The 19-year-old died following a short illness, according to CBBC.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 10:51 PM
18 minutes ago 11,104 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5220956
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ONLY FOOLS AND Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst has said he and his wife are “utterly grief stricken” following the death of their son Archie.

The 19-year-old died following a short illness, according to CBBC.

Archie was best known for playing Ollie Coulton on comedy show So Awkward, which aired on the children’s channel.

Nicholas said in a statement: “Lucy and I are utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy.”

Archie is Rodney Trotter star Nicholas’s son with his wife of 21 years, former ballet dancer Lucy Smith. He was born in 2000.

Archie followed his father into the profession, appearing in Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education series and voicing a character in the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward.

His breakthrough part came in So Awkward.

A statement from CBBC said: “We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

“Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children’s, said: “All of us at BBC Children’s are devastated to hear the news of Archie’s passing.

“He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward as well as to the CBBC audience.

“He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie