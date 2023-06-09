Shelbourne announce Hull City owner as new majority shareholder

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED that Turkish media mogul and Hull City owner Acun Ilicali will become the club’s new majority shareholder.

Ilicali has been linked with the League of Ireland side, and has been in attendance to watch Shels play. There was previous speculation that Ilicali would invest in Dundalk but will now be making a financial commitment to the Tolka Park club.

Ilicali takes up the role from Dubliner Andrew Doyle who has owned the club since 2018.

A statement from Shelbourne confirming the news reads:

“This investment will be used to support the growth and development of the club by investing in the men’s and women’s first teams, the academy, and its facilities with an ambition to make Shelbourne FC Ireland’s most successful football club.

“The deal is expected to bring additional benefit as it will create material synergy between Shelbourne FC and Hull City FC, which is fully owned by Acun Ilicali.

“After the investment, existing shareholders will continue to be investors in the Club and the parties will collaborate closely for the future success of the club.”

Shelbourne have been seeking outside investment of late, with a proposed deal with Southampton owners Sport Republic which amounted to nothing in the end.

Speaking after today’s announcement, Ilicali expressed his excitement at the prospect of working with Damien Duff’s outfit, and outlined his ambition for the club to “demonstrate consistent success in European competitions.”

“I am deeply impressed by the passion and motivation of the Shelbourne FC family and we believe that the club offers great potential to succeed in European football.

“Our vision for Shelbourne FC is to become the leader of the League of Ireland and demonstrate consistent success in European competitions. We believe that our investment and commitment will shape the future of the football in our academy, which will become the most modern academy structure in Ireland.

“We want to scout, recruit and train talented prospects from all over Ireland and Europe to be part of our family. With our global expertise and vision in football, media and entertainment verticals, we aim to bring new energy to Irish football and Shelbourne FC, one of the oldest clubs in Ireland, by further strengthening the deep-rooted bond between the fans and the club, like we did in Hull City.”

