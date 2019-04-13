This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
A number of vacuum cleaners stolen from 'ransacked' Armagh church

A stained glass window was also smashed during last night’s burglary.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 2:20 PM
St Michael's Church, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after a church in Co Armagh was ransacked overnight. 

A number of vacuum cleaners were stolen and a stained glass window was smashed during the incident at St Michael’s Church on the Dundalk Road area of Newtownhamilton.

The PSNI believe that entry was gained to the property sometime between 8.30pm last night and 9am this morning. 

Constable Tim Coombs has made an appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who may have seen someone walking near the church carrying tools or the stolen vacuum cleaners to contact police in Newtownhamilton.

“The church was ransacked and a number of vacuum cleaners were taken. A stained glass window was also smashed during the incident.

“We would also be interested in any dashcam footage showing vehicles parked in the layby close to the church on the Dundalk Road,” Coombs said in a statement. 

