A number of vacuum cleaners stolen from 'ransacked' Armagh church

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after a church in Co Armagh was ransacked overnight.

A number of vacuum cleaners were stolen and a stained glass window was smashed during the incident at St Michael’s Church on the Dundalk Road area of Newtownhamilton.

The PSNI believe that entry was gained to the property sometime between 8.30pm last night and 9am this morning.

Constable Tim Coombs has made an appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who may have seen someone walking near the church carrying tools or the stolen vacuum cleaners to contact police in Newtownhamilton.

“The church was ransacked and a number of vacuum cleaners were taken. A stained glass window was also smashed during the incident.

“We would also be interested in any dashcam footage showing vehicles parked in the layby close to the church on the Dundalk Road,” Coombs said in a statement.