Top Australian DJ dies in Bali accident while attempting to help friend

Adam Sky is believed to have suffered severe cuts when he fell through a glass door.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 5 May 2019, 4:40 PM
A picture of Adam Sky taken from his Facebook page.
Image: Facebook
A TOP AUSTRALIAN DJ has died after attempting to help an injured friend at the Bali residence they were staying.

Australia’s Nine News reports that Adam Sky’s friend Zoia Lukiantceva fell four metres from their private pool area and broke her leg.

The DJ then rushed to help her, smashing the villa’s glass door leading to severe cuts to his arm that proved fatal.

Both Adam Sky, whose real name is Adam Neat, and his friend were staying in a luxury resort south of the tourist hotspot of Kuta. 

A statement posted on his professional Facebook page confirmed that he had passed away.

“It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4 May 2019.”

Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the family’s privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss.

Adam Sky was primarily based in Singapore and was touted as a “rising Aussie superstar DJ” by JUICE Magazine Asia.

Rónán Duffy
