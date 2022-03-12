Polish Transport Minister says he'll accept any assistance Ireland can give to help refugee crisis

POLAND’S TRANSPORT MINISTER has welcomed any Irish intervention which would see pressure taken off Poland’s borders as refugees flee the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to our reporter who is on the Poland/Ukraine border, Minister Andrzej Adamczyk said all efforts would be greatly appreciated.

At a press conference today, the Ministers of Transport from Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and Czech Republic have warned that they are getting out of their capacity to deal with refugees.

Speaking to The Journal about Irish efforts, Adamczyk said: “Any assistane which can be offered, any help that can be offered to ourlseves, also any assistance to provide help to Ukrainian people will be accepted, we will take it.

“If there are any options available to cooperate with Irish transport ministers, we will be happy to accept it.”

Over 2.5 million people have so far fled Ukraine since war began late last month. However, that number is expected to grow significanty, according to the UN.

In Ireland, there have been calls for the Government to engage further with migrant groups to improve integration for arriving refugees.

Integration Manager for Immigrant Council of Ireland Teresa Buczkowska told RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon programme there are community based organisations around the country “who have the cultural knowledge and know what it is like to be a migrant in Ireland”, who need to be brought in to help.

A similar call has been made by the Sanctuary Runners group, which works with people based in Direct Provision.Its founder and CEO Graham Clifford told the same programme there are established Polish and Lithuanian communities which are not being engaged.

Clifford added that the GAA, on a local basis, can have a strong role to play in welcoming refugees.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor on the Poland/Ukraine border