Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
'Climate change is here': Taoiseach to address COP27 today

Micheál Martin is due deliver Ireland’s national statement this afternoon.

1 hour ago 1,593 Views 2 Comments
Micheál Martin speaks to reporters at COP27 yesterday
Micheál Martin speaks to reporters at COP27 yesterday
Image: DPA/PA Images

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN is to outline Ireland’s plans to address the climate crisis in a speech at COP27 today.

COP27, an international climate summit, is taking place this week and next week in Egypt, with countries trying to negotiate new climate commitments.

The Taoiseach is due to deliver Ireland’s national statement this afternoon.

Yesterday, he said that it is “very important that world leaders come together now annually to keep a focus on climate change and the need to accelerate delivery of all of the various pledges and targets that have been set”.

“That’s very important from our perspective and events like this do concentrate the mind, create a greater awareness globally about the danger we are in, particularly future generations.”

A new adaptation agenda announced by the COP27 presidency outlines the key areas where developing countries need support against the devastating impacts of the climate crisis.

The issue of losses and damages that vulnerable countries are suffering due to climate change has quickly emerged as the dominating theme of the conference, and its success will likely be measured by how far developed countries can be pushed to support them.

A World Leaders Summit with heads of state and government from around the world began yesterday with a grim warning from United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres that the world can either “cooperate or perish”.

cop27-in-egypt UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers his speech at the opening of COP27 Source: DPA/PA Images

Meanwhile, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry released the details today of an Adaptation Agenda, a plan identifying outcomes that the world should aim for to boost resilience for four billion people in communities most vulnerable to climate change by 2030.

It focuses on food security and agriculture; water; human settlements; oceans; infrastructure; planning and finance.

The world should enable sustainable agriculture than can increase yields by 17% and reduce emissions by 21%; install early warning systems for extreme events; and allocate at least $10 billion a year to expanding access to clean cooking for 2.4 billion people.

In a statement, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said that “as the growing number of climate emergencies throughout the world clearly shows, focusing on adaptation is a crucial, pressing necessity”.

“The Adaptation Agenda outlines multiple actions and combines the commitments of governments and non-Party stakeholders into a joint vision and a joint plan.

“We need all stakeholders on board to deal with current and future impacts of climate change, and this is a prime example of how that can happen.”

Yesterday, the EU, along with France and Germany individually and the US and UK, backed a plan by South Africa to transition away from coal with an $8.5 billion deal.

The agreement could provide something of a template for other similar plans at a COP where the impact of the climate crisis on developing countries is at the forefront of minds.

South Africa’s economy currently depends on coal for 80% of its electricity generation.

The funding will be allocated to decommissioning coal power plants and investments to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy, according to a joint statement.

US President Joe Biden said: “Our support for South Africa’s clean energy and infrastructure priorities, which include efforts to provide coalminers and affected communities the assistance that they need in this transition, will help South Africa’s clean energy economy thrive.”

Additional reporting by AFP and PA

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

