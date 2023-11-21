Eamon Ryan to seek fast-tracking of Adare bypass ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup

TRANSPORT MINISTER EAMON Ryan is seeking to fast-track a motorway in Co Limerick.

At a meeting of Cabinet later today, it is understood that the Green Party leader will seek to accelerate the Adare bypass, which it is hoped will transform the quality of life for people living and working in the area by reducing congestion and noise in the town.

Gridlocks around Adare have been a longstanding issue in the mid-west, but judicial reviews were withdrawn earlier this year, clearing the way for development.

Limerick Chamber has previously cited the need for the project ahead of the Ryder Cup golf tournament being held at Adare Manor in 2027.

The bypass is one element of the Limerick to Foynes Project which is a 33km road connecting Limerick to the port of Foynes.

Ryan has had to defend his approach to transport spending in recent months amid discontent from some members of his two coalition partners in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, among concerns that some major road schemes are being put on the long finger.

Last month, Ryan again defended himself and said that the right strategy was to prioritising public transport projects and active travel infrastructure over road-building developments was the correct strategy.

The works were approved by An Bord Pleanála in August of 2022 and had been stalled due to judicial review proceedings, but these were withdrawn earlier this year.