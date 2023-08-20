Advertisement

Sunday 20 August 2023
Rhasidat Adeleke adjusts her hair ahead of racing at the World Championships.
# Budapest
Adeleke and Mawdsley scorch into 400m semi-finals at World Championships
Adeleke coasted to victory in her heat.
14 minutes ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE COASTED into the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the World Championships in Budapest this morning, winning her heat in a time of 50.8 seconds. 

Running in the penultimate heat, Adeleke won in controlled, dominant fashion. Having made an easy start, she slipped into a pace with which none of her rivals could contend across the final 150m, and crossed the line slowing down. 

Adeleke’s was the eighth-fastest time across all six heats, with Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic the fastest overall in a time of 49.9. 

Adeleke’s compatriot Sharlene Mawdsley – the Irish national champion over 400m – has also qualified for tomorrow semi-finals as one of the fastest runners-up. 

Mawdsley finished fourth with a new PB of 51.17 in the first heat, which left her facing a somewhat anxious wait, with the top three in each heat qualifying along with the six-fastest runners-up.

Mawdsley ultimately finished third among those runners-up, and so progresses to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

The achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact Mawdsley ran in yesterday’s relay semi-finals and final. 

Elsewhere, Britton Wilson, who pipped Adeleke to the NCAA 400m indoor title earlier this year, was surprisingly eliminated, finishing last in her heat.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 8.10pm Irish time tomorrow.

Chris O’Donnell, meanwhile, finished seventh and last in his heat in the men’s 400m.

Written by Gavin Cooney and posted on the42.ie

The 42 Team
