Adeleke and Mawdsley scorch into 400m semi-finals at World Championships

RHASIDAT ADELEKE COASTED into the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the World Championships in Budapest this morning, winning her heat in a time of 50.8 seconds.
Running in the penultimate heat, Adeleke won in controlled, dominant fashion. Having made an easy start, she slipped into a pace with which none of her rivals could contend across the final 150m, and crossed the line slowing down.
Adeleke’s was the eighth-fastest time across all six heats, with Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic the fastest overall in a time of 49.9.
Adeleke’s compatriot Sharlene Mawdsley – the Irish national champion over 400m – has also qualified for tomorrow semi-finals as one of the fastest runners-up.
Mawdsley finished fourth with a new PB of 51.17 in the first heat, which left her facing a somewhat anxious wait, with the top three in each heat qualifying along with the six-fastest runners-up.
Mawdsley ultimately finished third among those runners-up, and so progresses to tomorrow’s semi-finals.
The achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact Mawdsley ran in yesterday’s relay semi-finals and final.
Elsewhere, Britton Wilson, who pipped Adeleke to the NCAA 400m indoor title earlier this year, was surprisingly eliminated, finishing last in her heat.
The semi-finals are scheduled for 8.10pm Irish time tomorrow.
Chris O’Donnell, meanwhile, finished seventh and last in his heat in the men’s 400m.
Written by Gavin Cooney and posted on the42.ie
