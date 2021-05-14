Admission charges to all fee-paying OPW heritage sites to be waived for rest of year

ADMISSION CHARGES TO all fee-paying open OPW heritage sites are being waived until the end of the year, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan has announced.

The OPW said this measure will support the domestic tourism industry and local businesses relying on it by incentivising people in Ireland to enjoy the heritage sites, parks and museums spread across the country.

This measure is effective immediately and will remain in force until the end of the year.

“We are in the early stages of the recovery phase of the pandemic, but we are all beginning to enjoy the brighter days we have waited for and looked forward to so much over the past few months,” O’Donovan said.

“Throughout the lockdown, the OPW kept the parks and gardens it manages in cities and the country open wherever it was possible to do so safely, and, as a result, provided important amenities for our wellbeing in a difficult time,” he said.

“Since the careful and gradual easing of restrictions in late April, we have been able to open the outdoor spaces at many historic heritage sites and on Monday this week, the doors of such iconic attractions as Brú Na Bóinne Visitor Centre, Dublin Castle and Kilkenny Castle opened to visitors again,” the Minister of State added.

“With a growing list of open heritage sites and the easing of travel restrictions, we have a renewed opportunity to explore the treasures which the OPW holds in trust for the nation.”

A full list of the OPW sites is available to view here.