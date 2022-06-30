#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 30 June 2022
Adopted people will finally get access to records after President signs Bill into law

The law was passed in the Dáil and Seanad.

By Jane Moore Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 2:34 PM
40 minutes ago
File photo of President Michael D Higgins.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has signed into law the legislation to provide adopted people access to their information.

The Birth Information and Tracing Bill 2022 was brought forward by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.

It was passed in both the Dáil and the Seanad and has now been signed into law by the president.

The Bill provides for the release of the birth certificate, baptism certs, birth information, early life information, care information and medical information for adopted people, as well as the release of information to a next of kin of an adopted person who died as a child.

It will also apply to people who were boarded out or the subject of an illegal birth registration.

previous iteration of the Bill required adopted people seeking records to attend a mandatory information session with a social worker if the person’s biological mother or father had opted not to be contacted.

Under current legislation, adopted people are not entitled to their birth certificate or to information about their families of origin.

However, under the new law, even if a biological parent says they don’t want their child to get their birth cert or related information, the adopted person will still get access.

Adoption campaigners criticised some elements of the draft legislation when the Heads of Bill were published last year.

The term ‘birth mother’ was subsequently changed to ‘mother’ in the text after some campaigners labelled this former term reductive.

With reporting by Órla Ryan

