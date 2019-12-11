This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adopted people will not get automatic access to birth records over parent's right to privacy

Minister Zappone said she was “personally deeply disappointed” that a consensus could not be reached on the issue.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,261 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4929248
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ADOPTED PEOPLE WILL not be given unrestricted access to identity information and birth certificates under planned changes to legislation due to concerns about birth parents’ rights to privacy.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said she was “personally deeply disappointed” that a consensus could not be reached on the “complex and emotive issue of the release of birth information” but that the issue should be put aside for other important issues to be progressed in the area of adoption such as tracing for the purpose of reunion or contact and safeguarding records. 

The Adoption (Information) and Tracing Bill 2016 had been contested as it would allow adopted people to seek out details that were previously impossible to obtain under privacy laws.

Zappone announced her decision to progress with the Bill after it proved impossible to reach an agreement on the issue despite “everyone involved making significant efforts to reach consensus on the issue of release of birth information”. 

“I hope this can be progressed in the future, but my priority, for now, is to move forward with those issues on which there is general consensus,” she said. 

The Minister’s legal advice on the matter was that there must be some protection of birth parents’ constitutional right to privacy reflected in the legislation.

“There are two rights at play, the right to identity and the right to privacy, and legislation must seek to harmonise these rights. However, this advice is contrary to the desire of advocates for unrestricted access to identity information and to birth certificates,” a spokesperson said. 

The Minister is now pursuing a revision of the Bill which will mean that other personal adoption and related records will be transferred to the Adoption Authority of Ireland to be appropriately safeguarded.

Offences are also to be created for anyone found to have destroyed, concealed, altered or falsified a record.

“To complement this, the current National Adoption Contact Preference Register will be put on a robust statutory footing. This register provides an invaluable service to those seeking contact and this will ensure its effectiveness and most importantly, its compliance with data protection requirements,” Zappone said. 

She added that those whose relatives do not register a preference for contact, an application can be made to Tusla to trace that person for the purposes of contact/reunion. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie