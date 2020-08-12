Garda colleagues welcome verdict in Adrian Donohoe trial but say no sentence can replace 'great friend'

The hat and gloves of Detective Garad Adrian Donohoe rest on his coffin during his State funeral in 2013.

GARDA COLLEAGUES OF detective Adrian Donohoe have said they hope today’s guilty verdict for Aaron Brady for the capital murder of the garda in 2013 can help bring some closure to his family.

The jury returned a majority verdict today. 29-year-old Brady, with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh will be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of 40 years imprisonment.

Brady had denied capital murder and said he had no involvement in the robbery at Lordship Credit Union on 25 January 2013 that resulted in the detective’s death.

The jury of five men and seven women found him guilty on the robbery charge on Monday and returned today having been told by trial judge Mr Justice Michael White that they could bring a majority verdict on capital murder if ten of them agreed.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of Adrian Donohoe. No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them,” said Jim Mulligan, President of the Garda Representative Association today.

“Adrian’s two children, who are still young, will never get their father back. Caroline, Adrian’s wife, will never get her husband back. We can only hope that today’s verdict begins the process of bringing healing and closure to Adrian’s family.”

Source: PA

Mulligan said colleagues are conscious of other suspects being sought in connection with the incident and they “fervently hope they too will be brought to justice”.

“Adrian was a Detective Garda from a family steeped in Ggarda tradition. Our thoughts are with them and with Adrian’s Ggarda colleagues who lost a great workmate and a great friend on that fateful night seven-and-half years ago,” he said.

“We also extend our thoughts to the community Adrian served; and to his GAA colleagues in Co Louth and in his home county of Cavan, whom he represented with distinction as an U-21 Inter-County player.”