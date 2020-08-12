This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda colleagues welcome verdict in Adrian Donohoe trial but say no sentence can replace 'great friend'

Colleagues said they hope other suspects will also be brought to justice.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 9,914 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5173833
The hat and gloves of Detective Garad Adrian Donohoe rest on his coffin during his State funeral in 2013.
Image: Niall Carson
The hat and gloves of Detective Garad Adrian Donohoe rest on his coffin during his State funeral in 2013.
The hat and gloves of Detective Garad Adrian Donohoe rest on his coffin during his State funeral in 2013.
Image: Niall Carson

GARDA COLLEAGUES OF detective Adrian Donohoe have said they hope today’s guilty verdict for Aaron Brady for the capital murder of the garda in 2013 can help bring some closure to his family.

The jury returned a majority verdict today. 29-year-old Brady, with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh will be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of 40 years imprisonment.

Brady had denied capital murder and said he had no involvement in the robbery at Lordship Credit Union on 25 January 2013 that resulted in the detective’s death.

The jury of five men and seven women found him guilty on the robbery charge on Monday and returned today having been told by trial judge Mr Justice Michael White that they could bring a majority verdict on capital murder if ten of them agreed.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of Adrian Donohoe. No verdict and no sentence can ever replace the life taken from them,” said Jim Mulligan, President of the Garda Representative Association today.

“Adrian’s two children, who are still young, will never get their father back. Caroline, Adrian’s wife, will never get her husband back. We can only hope that today’s verdict begins the process of bringing healing and closure to Adrian’s family.”

Source: PA

Mulligan said colleagues are conscious of other suspects being sought in connection with the incident and they “fervently hope they too will be brought to justice”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Adrian was a Detective Garda from a family steeped in Ggarda tradition. Our thoughts are with them and with Adrian’s Ggarda colleagues who lost a great workmate and a great friend on that fateful night seven-and-half years ago,” he said.

“We also extend our thoughts to the community Adrian served; and to his GAA colleagues in Co Louth and in his home county of Cavan, whom he represented with distinction as an U-21 Inter-County player.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie