Have you seen missing person Adrian Joyce?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Adrian Joyce who is missing from his home in Castletroy, Co. Limerick since Friday, 14 January 2022.

Adrian is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Adrian was wearing a grey puma tracksuit with black runners and a black face mask.

Adrian is known to frequent the Limerick City area.

Gardaí and Adrian’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Adrian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Garda Station on 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.