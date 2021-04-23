Adrian and Jeremy, 'Dublin's most controversial talk show presenters', to depart 98FM

RADIO PHONE-IN presenters Adrian Kennedy and Jeremy Dixon are to leave Dublin radio station 98FM.

The pair have been at the station for the past seven years and presented mid-morning show Dublin Talks. The slot will now become a music-based show.

Kennedy and Dixon have both had long careers in phone-in radio and previously hosted the late-night FM104 PhoneShow on the rival radio station.

Their pair launched the Dublin Talks programme in March 2014, with the station promising it would be “the city’s most anticipated talk show” with “Dublin’s most controversial talk show presenters”.

So it proved, with the show often provoking controversy but also broaching some difficult subjects on the airwaves.

Speaking about the departure of the pair from the station, programme director at 98Fm Michael Brett thanked them both and their production team for their “dedication and commitment” and said he wished them “all the best in their future endeavours.”

Kennedy said:

We’ve spent a very enjoyable seven years with 98FM, presenting Dublin Talks. We’ve covered all the big Dublin and national news stories in a unique way – airing the opinions of the nation’s capital. We spent a very memorable two weeks ‘living in a box’ in the City Centre during 98FM’s Code Red and we were honoured to host the stations Best of Dublin Award. We’re most proud at having won two IMRO National Radio Awards along the way.

He added: “Both Jeremy and I are already working on new projects for the future.”

98FM has said that, from Monday, the Dublin Talks slot will be filled by The Sound of the City with Barry Dunne to be broadcast from 10am to 3pm.

In February, German media giant Bauer Media purchased Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp group, which includes Today FM, Newstalk and 98FM.