This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman charged with murder of Irishman in London last year

Adrian Murphy was found dead in June 2019.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 8:04 AM
6 minutes ago 702 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966216

A WOMAN HAS been charged with the murder of an Irishman in London, which police had linked to an earlier allegation of rape. 

The body of Adrian Murphy (43) was found at a block of flats on Lombard Road, Battersea, London on 4 June 2019.

The Metropolitan Police yesterday said that they had arrested and charged a woman with murder. Diana Cristea, aged 18, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of poisoning, two counts of theft and two counts of fraud. 

The charge of poisoning is linked to the case of another alleged victim. Police enquiries had linked Adrian Murphy’s death to an earlier allegation of rape at an address in Walthamstow, London, on 30 May. 

The victim, a 40-year-old man, believes he was drugged by a man he had invited to his flat after meeting him on a social networking platform.

He became unconscious and was found later that day by a friend who raised the alarm.

Cristea will appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today. 

In October a man, 25-year-old Joel Osei, was arrested and charged with poisoning both victims, as well as theft and fraud. 

Osei was charged with murder in December and will appear before the Old Bailey on 17 February. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie