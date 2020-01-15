Woman charged with murder of Irishman in London last year

A WOMAN HAS been charged with the murder of an Irishman in London, which police had linked to an earlier allegation of rape.

The body of Adrian Murphy (43) was found at a block of flats on Lombard Road, Battersea, London on 4 June 2019.

The Metropolitan Police yesterday said that they had arrested and charged a woman with murder. Diana Cristea, aged 18, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of poisoning, two counts of theft and two counts of fraud.

The charge of poisoning is linked to the case of another alleged victim. Police enquiries had linked Adrian Murphy’s death to an earlier allegation of rape at an address in Walthamstow, London, on 30 May.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, believes he was drugged by a man he had invited to his flat after meeting him on a social networking platform.

He became unconscious and was found later that day by a friend who raised the alarm.

Cristea will appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today.

In October a man, 25-year-old Joel Osei, was arrested and charged with poisoning both victims, as well as theft and fraud.

Osei was charged with murder in December and will appear before the Old Bailey on 17 February.

