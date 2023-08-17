There were almost 107,000 adverse incidents recorded by HSE last year

THERE WERE ALMOST 107,000 adverse incidents recorded in the HSE’s hospital and community settings last year, according to new figures.

The HSE defines an adverse event as an incident which results as harm, which may or may not be the result of an error. The types of events can vary from falls, pressure ulcers, medication incidents and other incidents.

In a response to a Parliamentary Question by Aontú leader Peadar Toibin, the HSE said it recorded a total of 106,967 adverse incidents in 2022.

This is up from 95,696 in 2021 and 95,193 in 2020. In 2019, a total of 92,838 adverse incidents were recorded and in 2018, there were a total of 94,422 such incidents.

Almost 10% of incidents were classified as a near miss, which 50.14% were classified as having caused no injury.

Less than 1% of incidents resulted in death.

Toibin described the figures as “jaw dropping”.

“There is a huge cost here in terms of health and in terms of funding,” he said.

Toibin said a previous answer to a Parliamentary Question from Aontú showed that the State Claims Agency has paid out some €1.4 billion in compensation following HSE adverse incidents in the past five years.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.