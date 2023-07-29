Pilgrims urged to 'take care' as thousands prepare for Croagh Patrick climb

THOUSANDS OF PILGRIMS expected to make the journey up Croagh Patrick this weekend for Reek Sunday have been encouraged to take on board safety advice before making the climb, particularly about proper clothing and approaching the summit.

The climb will be accompanied by a large international mountain rescue effort to ensure climbers’ safety.

As Croagh Patrick is a difficult mountain to climb, especially near the summit, it is important to ensure that you are medically fit, they said. The 700m mountain is often underestimated by pilgrims, who then get into difficulty as they are not physically able for the climb.

Elaine Rowley, one of the team members from MMR said that there was certain equipment that pilgrims should ensure they have before attempting the climb.

“We recommend that you wear good solid footwear, with good ankle support. Some parts of the mountain can be quite slippy, especially in wet conditions,” she said.

It’s also important to bring appropriate rain gear, and an extra layer for the top of the mountain, as it can get quite cold up there and on the climb down.

They also recommend that climbers bring a good supply of food and water.

She also said that the climbers should stick to the designated path leading up the mountain, as other paths have become dangerous as a result of the erosion of thousands of pilgrims over the years.

The main pathway has been maintained by Mayo County Council and conservation groups, and is the safest way up the mountain.

Over 70 personnel from mountain rescue teams across Ireland and the UK will be on hand to help any climbers who get into difficulty on the day, as will members of An Garda Síochána and the Order of Malta.

While pilgrims are more likely to spread out the climb across the weekend, rather than all climbing on the Sunday, MMR still expects between 5,000 and 10,000 people to attempt the climb this coming Sunday.

While the climb was discouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic, numbers have largely returned to their pre-pandemic levels. Rowley said that they have noticed an increase in callouts to other mountains in the area.

“People are getting out there more since the pandemic, so we’ve noticed that we’re not just getting call outs to Croagh Patrick, but other mountains in the area,” she said.

Conserving the natural environment

Reek Sunday is held on the last Sunday of July every year, and is one of the most important dates in the Irish Catholic calendar.

The day celebrates Saint Patrick fasting atop the mountain for 40 days and nights, and is said to have been carried out for 1,500 years.

This year, the pilgrimage will be attended by the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, who will say mass from the summit on Reek Sunday.

Archbishop Martin will celebrate mass in Westport on Friday 29 July alongside the Archbishop of Tuam, Francis Duffy, ahead of the climb.

This year’s Reek Sunday has been dedicated to the Year for Vocation to the Diocesan Priesthood.

Father Charlie McDonnell, parish priest of Westport, emphasised the need to conserve the natural environment around Croagh Patrick, and to abide by the mountain’s ‘Leave no Trace’ principle.

“Croagh Patrick is an iconic feature of the Mayo landscape and is of significant natural, cultural and spiritual importance,” he said.

It is essential that Reek Sunday pilgrims – and indeed all pilgrims – play their responsible part to sustain this holy site for future generations.

From 8.00am on Reek Sunday, mass will be celebrated on the hour outside of the chapel on the summit of Croagh Patrick.