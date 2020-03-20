Irish people travelling abroad should return 'as soon as possible', Coveney advises

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has advised Irish people travelling abroad to make arrangements to come home “as soon as possible”.

Due to flight restrictions and cancellations increasing each day in many countries, Coveney said there is “no guarantee that air routes will continue to operate in the coming weeks”.

“For this reason, where commercial flights are still an option, we recommend that people who wish to do so make arrangements to return to Ireland as soon as possible,” he said.

We are aware that this is a stressful situation for citizens and our embassy network is working around the clock to provide them with all the information and assistance that we can, bearing in mind the situation is unfolding across multiple countries and is not one under our control.

Coveney said the department is working with airlines to show “maximum flexability” to passengers who need to change their flights.

He said travel between Britain and Ireland is also subject to change. Currently, flight and ferry services are in operation between Britain and Ireland but some flight operators have announced their services will reduce.

“We recommend that Irish visitors to Great Britain closely monitor public announcements regarding the scheduling of flight and ferry services, and be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly,” Coveney said this evening.

Last Friday, the government advised Irish people to exercise a “high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU countries.

Prior to this announcement, countries such as Italy and Spain where cases of Covid-19 are rising at a rapid pace, required travellers to exercise a high degree of caution.