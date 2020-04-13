This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No indication that household pets are active transmitters of Covid-19, veterinary council says

The statutory body which regulates veterinary medicine has issued guidance about Covid-19 and animals.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 13 Apr 2020, 12:07 PM
22 minutes ago 2,888 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073389
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

RECENT REPORTS OF animals testing positive for Covid-19 should be taken seriously, but there is still no indication pets are transmitting the disease to humans, the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has said. 

The VCI, the statutory body which regulates and manages the practice of veterinary medicine and nursing in Ireland, has issued guidance to vets about Covid-19 and animals.  

The council said it acknowledges that recent reports of dogs, cats and tigers testing positive for Covid-19 should be taken seriously, but advises that there is no indication at the moment that pets such as cats or dogs are active transmitters of the disease to humans. 

This is also the opinion of the World Organisation of Animal Health.

The World Health Organization recently said there is a possibility that some animals could become infected with Covid-19 through close contact with infected humans, but further evidence is needed to understand if animals and pets can spread the disease. 

A tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo tested positive for Covid-19, the zoo said last week. 

The VCI said vets should be aware that most people worried about these reports equate a diagnosis of Covid-19 in an animal with an active and contagious infection of the disease. 

Vets are told to advise people that the situation may change in the future, but at the moment pets are not considered to be active transmitters of infections for humans.  

However, in spite of this, animals that have had contact with confirmed or suspected human cases of Covid-19 should be treated as high risk of having the virus on their coats, in their faeces and in nasal/oral secretions.  

It is advisable that these animals be kept in isolation for 14 days as a precaution.  

If these animals need to be examined in a vet’s office, precautions should be put in place. Barrier nursing protocols should be implemented and a minimum number of staff should be exposed to the risk.  

In this instance, these practices should be explained to the animal’s owner beforehand to alleviate their fears and avoid any embarrassment, the veterinary council said.  

Everyone should wash their hands after playing with and handling their pets.   

Those considered high-risk such as elderly people and the immuno-suppressed, should limit their contacts with other animals. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie