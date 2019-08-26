This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 26 August, 2019
Aer Lingus apologises as customers unable to download boarding passes

The airline said it was a technical issue.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 26 Aug 2019, 11:15 AM
11 minutes ago 944 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Fasttailwind
Image: Shutterstock/Fasttailwind

AER LINGUS HAS apologised to customers after boarding passes failed to download due to problems on its website. 

Passengers vented their frustration online yesterday after they were unable to download their boarding passes or check in online. 

Aer Lingus responded to customer complaints, telling them they would have to check in at the airport instead while they resolved the issue. 

“We are currently experiencing some intermittent problems issuing printed and mobile boarding passes,” the airline said on its website. 

Web and mobile check-in is still available, should you encounter problems retrieving your boarding passes, these will be available at the check-in desk at the airport.

It apologised to passengers “for the inconvenience caused”.

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

