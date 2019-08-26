Aer Lingus apologises as customers unable to download boarding passes

AER LINGUS HAS apologised to customers after boarding passes failed to download due to problems on its website.

Passengers vented their frustration online yesterday after they were unable to download their boarding passes or check in online.

Aer Lingus responded to customer complaints, telling them they would have to check in at the airport instead while they resolved the issue.

“We are currently experiencing some intermittent problems issuing printed and mobile boarding passes,” the airline said on its website.

Web and mobile check-in is still available, should you encounter problems retrieving your boarding passes, these will be available at the check-in desk at the airport.

It apologised to passengers “for the inconvenience caused”.