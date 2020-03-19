This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aer Lingus to cut wages by 50% as airline reduces working hours for month of April

Fórsa said it was assured by Aer Lingus that these are emergency, temporary measures.

By Adam Daly Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 6:33 PM
13 minutes ago 3,291 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5051915
Image: Shutterstock/Jonathan Stephen
Image: Shutterstock/Jonathan Stephen

AER LINGUS HAS told staff it will be reducing working hours and staff wages by 50% next month due to travel restrictions and reduced demand amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. 

The airline told trade unions today that it will be operating just 20-25% of the usual number of flights in the coming weeks, with the effect that staff earnings will be reduced. 

Ryanair, which has announced “most if not all” of its flights from 24 March will be cancelled, said it is looking at a similar move, along with voluntary departures and temporarily suspending work contracts.

Aer Lingus said the reduction in earnings will be implemented equally across the company, with all grades – including senior management – experiencing a 50% cut.

“Because the cut is due to short-time working, staff may qualify for social welfare payments,” a spokesperson for Fórsa Trade Union said. 

Fórsa said it was assured by Aer Lingus that these are emergency, temporary measures and that normal pay and conditions will be restored once the situation has normalised.

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said: “This is obviously devastating news for cabin crew and other Aer Lingus staff struggling to pay rent and mortgages. We will be advising them about their rights to social welfare payments and other protections.

The union has been in intensive talks with Aer Lingus management over the last few days with the aim of minimising the impact of this crisis on jobs and incomes. Given the impact of the public health crisis on the airline industry, we’re relieved that we have been able to keep everyone in a job.

Fórsa said it remains in discussions with other airlines including Stobart and Ryanair, as well as the agencies that provide cabin crew to Ryanair.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus told TheJournal.ie that the airline will continue to communicate with staff during this period. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie