Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

Aer Lingus says mass flight cancellation caused by broken fibre optic cable in UK

Over 50 flights were cancelled by the airline last Saturday.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 16 Sep 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 10,242 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5868780
Thousands of passengers queue in Terminal 2 last Saturday
Image: Sam Boal
Thousands of passengers queue in Terminal 2 last Saturday
Thousands of passengers queue in Terminal 2 last Saturday
Image: Sam Boal

AER LINGUS SAYS that the system outage that led to mass flight cancellations was caused by a fibre optic cable being damaged by construction in the UK.

Over 50 flights were cancelled by the airline last Saturday due to “major” errors with the company’s online system, leaving Aer Lingus unable to check-in, board or access mandatory flight information for nearly 10 hours.

“For almost 10 hours on Saturday we had no access to our core operational and customer system. We couldn’t check-in, board, access mandatory flight information, access data on customer bookings or access customer contact information,” said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

“Key processes for our contact centre, website and digital applications were also unavailable. This meant that we had limited ability to communicate with our customers and provide the service and information we know you needed.”

The airline has said that the issue was caused by construction work in the UK damaging a fibre optic cable that provides connectivity to Aer Lingus’ systems.

“Aer Lingus has a contract with a leading cloud services provider to host the network and infrastructure behind our core operational and customer system,” added the spokesperson.

“Their internet services provider in the UK had a major failure in their network when, early on Saturday morning, unrelated construction work damaged one of the fibre optic cables which provide connection to Aer Lingus’ systems.”

The spokesperson added that a component within the airline’s back-up system failed, with the cable only being repaired at 5.30pm on Saturday.

“Both have now been fixed and measures have been put in place which should prevent an outage of this type happening again.”

The airline has since apologised to customers, with a letter from the company’s Chief Executive, Lynne Embleton, being sent to anyone who was impacted.

AerLingus_Letter Source: Aer Lingus

“Aer Lingus is very conscious of the impact this had on its customers.  Staff at Aer Lingus made huge efforts on the day to try to help customers in what were very difficult circumstances, adding extra resources to rebook customers, reunite bags with customers.  The company is now processing refunds as quickly as we can,” added the spokesperson.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie