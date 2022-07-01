#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Multiple flights cancelled by Aer Lingus today as further disruption expected this weekend

According to Dublin Airport’s Live Flight Information, there are seven return flights being cancelled by Aer Lingus today.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 1 Jul 2022, 9:08 AM
22 minutes ago 3,488 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804906
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

MULTIPLE AER LINGUS flights out of Dublin Airport to European destinations have been cancelled today, as the airline cites illness and strike action for the disruption.

The cancellations are set to impact flights carrying passengers to France, Switzerland, Brussels, the Netherlands and the UK.

It comes as there was significant disruption yesterday, with multiple flights in and out of Dublin Airport being cancelled by the airline, including flights in and out of Heathrow, where 30 flights were cancelled by the airport operator.

According to Dublin Airport’s Live Flight Information, there are seven return flights being cancelled by Aer Lingus today, with the airline saying it is due to both Covid-19 and ongoing strike action in France.

Three of the return flights which have been cancelled are to the UK, to London Gatwick and Birmingham.

The cancelled flights are:

  • EI342 to Zurich at 7.10am
  • EI506 to Bordeaux at 1.30pm
  • EI608 to Amsterdam at 2pm
  • EI238 to London Gatwick at 3.10pm
  • EI638 to Brussels at 6.45pm
  • EI276 to Birmingham at 7.20pm
  • EI248 to London Gatwick 7.30pm

Aer Lingus have said that the return flight to Bordeaux was cancelled due to industrial action by ground handling staff in France.

Tomorrow, four return flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled, including two to the French city of Lyon.

Related Read

30.06.22 More Aer Lingus flights cancelled for tomorrow as illness and strikes cause travel chaos

Tomorrow’s cancelled flights are:

  • EI550 to Lyon at 5.55am
  • EI232 to London Gatwick at 8.50am
  • EI552 to Lyon at 12.40pm
  • EI610 to Amsterdam at 6.15pm

Yesterday, Aer Lingus apologised after multiple flights were cancelled into and out of Dublin Airport.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible,” said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie