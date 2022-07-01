Multiple flights cancelled by Aer Lingus today as further disruption expected this weekend

MULTIPLE AER LINGUS flights out of Dublin Airport to European destinations have been cancelled today, as the airline cites illness and strike action for the disruption.

The cancellations are set to impact flights carrying passengers to France, Switzerland, Brussels, the Netherlands and the UK.

It comes as there was significant disruption yesterday, with multiple flights in and out of Dublin Airport being cancelled by the airline, including flights in and out of Heathrow, where 30 flights were cancelled by the airport operator.

According to Dublin Airport’s Live Flight Information, there are seven return flights being cancelled by Aer Lingus today, with the airline saying it is due to both Covid-19 and ongoing strike action in France.

Three of the return flights which have been cancelled are to the UK, to London Gatwick and Birmingham.

The cancelled flights are:

EI342 to Zurich at 7.10am

EI506 to Bordeaux at 1.30pm

EI608 to Amsterdam at 2pm

EI238 to London Gatwick at 3.10pm

EI638 to Brussels at 6.45pm

EI276 to Birmingham at 7.20pm

EI248 to London Gatwick 7.30pm

Aer Lingus have said that the return flight to Bordeaux was cancelled due to industrial action by ground handling staff in France.

Tomorrow, four return flights from Dublin Airport have been cancelled, including two to the French city of Lyon.

Tomorrow’s cancelled flights are:

EI550 to Lyon at 5.55am

EI232 to London Gatwick at 8.50am

EI552 to Lyon at 12.40pm

EI610 to Amsterdam at 6.15pm

Yesterday, Aer Lingus apologised after multiple flights were cancelled into and out of Dublin Airport.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible,” said a spokesperson for Aer Lingus.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”