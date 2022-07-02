#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Covid-19 and industrial action in France blamed for cancelled weekend Aer Lingus flights

The cancellations by the airline include three return flights today and three return flights tomorrow.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,318 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5806135
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AER LINGUS HAS been forced to cancel more than a dozen flights this weekend following a continued “spike in Covid cases” and industrial action at a French Airport.

The cancellations by the airline include three return flights today and three return flights tomorrow.

A statement said that ground handling industrial action at Lyon Airport has required the cancellation of two return flights to Lyon today.

“Just over one percent of Aer Lingus flights have been impacted by cancellations in June.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days,” the airline said. 

The affected flights in France are from Dublin to Lyon and back EI550 and EI551, and EI552 and EI553.

There are also Saturday flights cancelled for Dublin to Amsterdam and back EI610 and EI611.

The London Gatwick to Knock and back to London Gatwick EI911 and EI912 are also cancelled. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Also affected is the Dublin to London Gatwick flight EI232 and London Gatwick-Dublin EI237.

For Sunday the Aer Lingus flights cancelled due to Covid-19 cases among staff are Dublin to Lisbon to Dublin EI482 and EI483.

The Dublin to Malpensa, Italy to Dublin flights EI436 and EI437 as well as Dublin-Amsterdam-Dublin flights EI610/EI61 also not flying. 

Aer Lingus said that they had shared the rights of passengers in such situations on their website

EU regulations mean that passengers on these flights are entitled to full refunds from the airline or they compel the airline to facilitate them on another flight which may involve a need for paid hotels and food. They can also claim for phone calls and emails.  

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie