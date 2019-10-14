Aer Lingus flight forced to re-route to Dublin and back after technical issue and lightning strike

A FLIGHT TO Edinburgh was cancelled this morning after first experiencing a technical difficulty shortly after takeoff only to be then struck by lighting after its second takeoff.

Aer Lingus flight EI3806 departed Cork at 6:40am but was forced to land at Dublin airport shortly after due to a technical issue.

It then departed Dublin airport at 8:50am and was due to arrive in Edinburgh at 10am but was struck by lighting and forced to return to Dublin.

It’s understood the plane reached St. Georges Channel east of Termonfeckin, Co Louth when it was struck.

The flight was rescheduled to leave at 10.35am but was later cancelled.

A spokesperson for Stobart Air – which operates the Aer Lingus regional route – confirmed the incident and said that all passengers “were offered the next available flight from Dublin to Edinburgh.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” they said.