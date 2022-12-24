Aer Lingus flight from New York to Dublin cancelled due to technical issue with plane

AN AER LINGUS flight from New York’s JFK airport to Dublin has been cancelled due to a technical issue with the plane, the airline has said.

The flight departed New York last night, but turned around shortly after takeoff.

In a statement, the airline said: “Aer Lingus confirmed that flight EI106 from JFK to Dublin yesterday evening was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft. The safety of all customers is the first priority at Aer Lingus and the cancellation had to be implemented for that reason.

“Aer Lingus teams are currently working to re-accommodate all passengers with alternative flight arrangements and are endeavouring to ensure all customers depart New York by the evening of 25 December.

“The majority of passengers have had their alternative flight arrangements confirmed to them and we are working through the remainder to ensure everyone has certainty on re-accommodation arrangements.

“We are also working to book hotel accommodation for those customers who need to stay overnight before they depart.

“We sincerely apologise for this disruption to customers’ Christmas travel plans and we aim to have them arrive at their destination as soon as possible.”