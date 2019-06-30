This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aer Lingus apologises as customers sleep overnight at Lisbon Airport due to cancelled flight

Passengers remain at the airport this afternoon.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 2:02 PM
25 minutes ago 3,829 Views 7 Comments
Image: Artur Widak/PA Wire
Image: Artur Widak/PA Wire

AER LINGUS HAS apologised to customers who remain at Lisbon Airport after their flight to Cork was cancelled last night.

Aer Lingus flight EI 891 from Lisbon to Cork Airport was due to depart last night at 10.45pm. 

Passengers had boarded the aircraft and remained on board until 1am when they were asked to disembark by crew as the flight would not be departing the airport. 

It is believed that there was an issue with the aircraft which meant the flight couldn’t depart. 

One passenger told TheJournal.ie that passengers slept overnight at Lisbon Airport and that there had been little communication from Aer Lingus in relation to the situation. 

“We were on board until 1am when we were asked to disembark with the promise of a bus to a hotel but when we got off the ground staff company called Ground Force knew nothing about it,” said Ken Hickey.

Everyone slept on floors of airport and got nothing until 11.45am this morning when we got a lunch voucher.

A number of passengers have also taken to Twitter to vent frustration with the airline and what they say has been a lack of proper communication. Hickey said that many passengers are angry over the situation. 

New flight 

Aer Lingus text passengers this morning at 8.30am to advise them that their flight to Cork would depart today at 2pm.

The airline has since sent another text update this afternoon stating that the flight will be further delayed. 

The airline text passengers apologising for the “on-going disruption you are experiencing in Lisbon (LIS) airport”. Aer Lingus said it was “doing all we can to operate this flight as early as possible”. 

However, it said that “airport and Air Traffic Control slot restrictions” meant that the flight would not be able to depart at 2pm and that passengers would be given an update at 2.30pm in relation to a new departure time. 

Passengers have been informed that there will be no catering service on the rescheduled flight and that their handling agent Groundforce would issue passengers with vouchers at check-in. 

TheJournal.ie has contacted Aer Lingus for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

