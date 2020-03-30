This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 March, 2020
Aer Lingus flight heading to China to pick up protective equipment makes emergency landing after hitting birds

The flight stuck a flock of birds shortly after take-off.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Mar 2020, 1:12 PM
38 minutes ago 28,597 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061765
The path of the flight.
Image: FlightRadar24
The path of the flight.
The path of the flight.
Image: FlightRadar24

THE LATEST AER Lingus supply flight which was headed to China to pick up personal protective equipment was forced to make an emergency landing in Dublin after it hit a flock of birds. 

The flight, which is one of two heading to China today to pick up the equipment, hit the birds shortly after take-off. 

Flight EI9018 safely landed this afternoon. 

A statement from Aer Lingus reads: “EI9108 has returned to Dublin following a bird strike. Upon landing in Dublin it will be assessed by engineers and upon its clearance for travel a new departure time will be ascertained.”

Yesterday, the first shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) landed at Dublin Airport. 

The Airbus A330-302 plane was loaded with PPE including masks, gowns and goggles in Beijing before making the over 8,000 km flight back to Ireland. 

The shipment, worth an estimated €28 million, is made up of 11 million masks, 2.3 million eye protections, 2.4 million gowns, and nine million gloves. 

This is the first delivery flight of the HSE’s €208 million order of PPE from China.

