Aer Lingus 'planning for normal operations' today, affected customers can apply for refunds

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AER LINGUS HAS said it is “planning for normal operations today, albeit with some delays” after major disruption yesterday.
The airline cancelled over 50 flights at Dublin Airport yesterday following a “major” connection issue with the company’s online system that has since been fixed.
Affected customers have been advised that they can apply for a refund or book a new flight.
Thousands of people were queuing inside and outside Terminal 2 as a result of the situation yesterday, with many being sent home after spending hours at the airport.
There are large queues at the airport again this morning, but they are not as long as yesterday.
Hundreds of people are currently queuing in Terminal 2 – a mix of people flying out today and others trying to reschedule flights that were cancelled yesterday.
Aer Lingus officials at the airport are directing customers to use the self-service check-in kiosks in a bid to help queues move more quickly.
It’s currently taking about 20 to 30 minutes to get through security in Terminal 2.
In a statement released this morning, a spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “Any customer impacted by yesterday’s disruptions will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through aerlingus.com, our call centres and our social media channels.
“Our customer service teams are working hard to provide support for our customers and we have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries.”
People have been advised to visit the airline’s website for the latest information.
With reporting by Daragh Brophy
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)