Wednesday 22 September 2021
Union and Aer Lingus to sit down at the WRC over cabin crew cutback dispute

Aer Lingus announced a raft of money-saving changes last week.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,961 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5555628
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

FÓRSA’S CABIN CREW branch has confirmed that Aer Lingus management has agreed to attend the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for a conciliation hearing over an ongoing dispute.

The dispute centres around a letter sent to staff last wast week outlining significant changes to pay and conditions due to significant pandemic-related losses. 

The airline said there will be no pay rises for cabin crew members until 2025 at the earliest and said a number of temporary lay-offs would be necessary. 

The carrier has said its voluntary severance programme will close “and no further severance offers will be made to individuals under the scheme”. 

Aer Lingus said it is likely that lay-offs will also extend to other cabin crew grades starting next year and that an immediate review of employment terms and cabin crew conditions will be needed. 

Fórsa said it welcomed the confirmation from Aer Lingus that it would attend the hearing. 

