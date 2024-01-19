Aer Lingus to end Dublin to London Gatwick route at end of March

AER LINGUS IS to end its Dublin to London Gatwick route at the end of March, the airline has announced.

The airline currently operates multiple flights on the route every day.

However, in a statement today, Aer Lingus said that “following a review of route performance”, it has “made the decision to cease its operations on the Dublin to London Gatwick route from 31 March 2024″.

Advertisement

The airline said customers booked on this route up to and including 31 March will not be impacted by the change.

All customers with bookings beyond 31 March will be contacted by Aer Lingus “to offer the option of alternative flight arrangements, including customers with connecting flights, or a refund if that is their preferred option”.

Ryanair this evening issued a statement on the back of the Aer Lingus announcement to highlight flights available on its Dublin to London Gatwick route.

“Ryanair yet again saves the day following Aer Lingus’ sudden and surprise closure of its Dublin – Gatwick route from April,” Ryanair’s head of communications Jade Kirwan said.

“We will be happy to welcome the few Aer Lingus passengers on the Gatwick route at Ryanair’s rescue fares.”