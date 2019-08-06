This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Aer Lingus locates luggage containing ashes of passenger's parents that was lost in transit

Bob Gilmour was travelling from Australia to scatter his parents’ ashes in Ballymena and Birmingham.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 7:54 PM
37 minutes ago 5,041 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4754855
File photo. Gilmour arrived in Dublin Airport on Saturday but two of his bags never made it.
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak
File photo. Gilmour arrived in Dublin Airport on Saturday but two of his bags never made it.
File photo. Gilmour arrived in Dublin Airport on Saturday but two of his bags never made it.
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak

AER LINGUS HAS said this evening it “sincerely apologises” after a passenger’s luggage – containing the ashes of his deceased parents – was lost in transit.

However, the luggage has since been located and arrangements are being made to transport them to Ireland.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime programme, Bob Gilmour described arriving in Dublin on Saturday to find the luggage gone ahead of a planned funeral ceremony for his parents tomorrow.

Gilmour’s parents were originally from Ballymena and Birmingham, respectively, and emigrated to Australia in 1967. Prior to their deaths, they expressed a wish to have their ashes scattered on their family graves in their home countries.

After coming to Dublin via Milan, Gilmour said two bags that were checked in hadn’t been seen since. 

“We’ve had zero success,” he told Mary Wilson on the RTÉ show, adding that the process of filling out forms online and waiting for a response so far had been “less than useless”. 

He said: “The whole process seems to be that once you’ve filled out your paperwork, go away and don’t annoy us until you get your bags back.”

Gilmour – who spent the first 11 years in Ballymena – said that the ceremony would still go ahead tomorrow, with or without the ashes. 

In a statement to the programme, Aer Lingus apologised and added: “We recognise the sensitivities of this particular situation and are working with all the parties involved to retrieve the baggage as quickly as we can.”

In an update this evening, Aer Lingus said the luggage had been found and would be transported as soon as possible. 

Gilmour had said he’s been making jokes about the whole situation.

“Mum and dad decided to elope again,” he said. “Or they’re on a world tour while they’ve still got a chance.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

