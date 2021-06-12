All Aer Lingus regional flights cancelled following collapse of operator Stobart Air

STOBART AIR HAS terminated its franchise with Aer Lingus with immediate effect resulting in the cancellation of all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said Stobart Air had cited the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted “in almost no flying since March 2020.

“Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator. Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air.

“Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking,” the statement said.

Customers who were booked to travel on flights operated by Stobart Air are advised not come to the airport and to check the Aer Lingus website for updated information on refund or re-booking options.

All Stobart Air flights on the following routes are cancelled:

Dublin

Kerry-Dublin

Donegal-Dublin

Glasgow-Dublin

Edinburgh-Dublin

Manchester-Dublin

Newquay-Belfast City

Manchester-Belfast City

Birmingham-Belfast City

Edinburgh-Belfast City

Leeds Bradford-Belfast City

Exeter-Belfast City

East Midlands

Stobart Air, which operated Aer Lingus’ regional service, was sold to the Isle of Man firm Ettyl in April.

In a statement this morning, Stobart Air said: “It is with great regret and sadness that Stobart Air can confirm that the Board is in the process of appointing a liquidator to the business and the airline is to cease operations with immediate effect.

“This unavoidable and difficult decision means that all Aer Lingus Regional routes, currently operated by Stobart Air under its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus, have been cancelled.

All 480 airline staff have been informed, the airline said.

“Last April, Stobart Air announced that a new owner had been identified. However, it has emerged that the funding to support this transaction is no longer in place and the new owner is now unable to conclude the transaction.

“Given the continued impact of the pandemic which has virtually halted air travel since March 2019 and in the absence of any alternative purchasers or sources of funding, the Board of Stobart Air must take the necessary, unavoidable and difficult decision to seek to appoint a liquidator.

“A franchise flying partner to leading domestic and international airlines, Stobart Air has acknowledged the significant contribution, loyalty, dedication of its 480-strong team of skilled and talented aviation professionals.”

In a statement, Ettyl confirmed it is unable to conclude the transaction or to obtain alternative funding and as a result Stobart is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.